Specialized Master's Programs: MS in Business Analytics
- Offered at our Chicago Campus12-month program based in Chicago at our Michigan Ave. campus.
“The Notre Dame MSBA program creates leaders who understand both the world of analytics and the business context. Our graduates help businesses apply analytic principles and techniques in an ethical manner to unlock the value hidden in their data, leading to improved decision-making." Mike Chapple, Academic Director
Location We are located on Notre Dame's historic campus in South Bend and downtown Chicago, on Michigan Ave.
Why get an MSBA?
- Maximize your innate curiosity for insights and understanding
- Give you tools and context to understand the transformational power of data
- Build your confidence to put ideas into motion and create positive change for your organization
Typical Student
- Forward-thinking working professionals with at least two years work experience who possess an undergraduate degree from an accredited university
- Business men and women with a sufficient comfort level with quantitative topics
- Those who prefer to have personal classroom interaction with faculty
- Those who want to embrace and be a part of the future
Format
- Classes meet on alternating weekends (Fri/Sat; 9am-6pm)
- Three, three-day intensive sessions at Notre Dame's historic campus
- Three credit hour practicum with a prominent company
Master of Science in Business Analytics
The Notre Dame MSBA program equips actively employed business professionals with advanced techniques in data analytics and decision science. Our students develop expertise in areas such as data mining and visualization, statistics, modeling, optimization and simulation on data sets—all of which impact the operations, finance and marketing decisions for companies across industries. Candidates wrestle with ethical challenges of data management, including issues such as identity protection, privacy, ownership of information and corporate reputation. Through a capstone experiential consulting opportunity, our students work with live data and an actual client’s business challenge.
- Program Length: 1 year
- Average Age: 30
- Work Experience: 2 years minimum