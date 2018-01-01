Master of Science in Business Analytics

The Notre Dame MSBA program equips actively employed business professionals with advanced techniques in data analytics and decision science. Our students develop expertise in areas such as data mining and visualization, statistics, modeling, optimization and simulation on data sets—all of which impact the operations, finance and marketing decisions for companies across industries. Candidates wrestle with ethical challenges of data management, including issues such as identity protection, privacy, ownership of information and corporate reputation. Through a capstone experiential consulting opportunity, our students work with live data and an actual client’s business challenge.